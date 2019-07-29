Section
Prayut to name Suchart as secretary
Thailand
Politics

Prayut to name Suchart as secretary

published : 29 Jul 2019 at 04:30

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, as defence minister, is preparing to appoint Gen Suchart Nongbua as his secretary and Gen Sakda Niemkham as head of his office. (Bangkok Post photo)
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, as defence minister, is preparing to appoint Gen Suchart Nongbua as his secretary and Gen Sakda Niemkham as head of his office, according to military sources.

Gen Prayut is due to visit Gen Suchart at the Defence Ministry on Tuesday.

Gen Suchart was chief of the directorate of personnel and assistant army chief of staff. He was appointed a member of the National Legislative Assembly and was in charge of the National Council for Peace and Order's special activities.

Meanwhile, Gen Sakda is a special expert attached to the Royal Thai Army. He was a director of 5th Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) operation coordinating centre in charge of solving violence in the restive South.

He finished his training in Australia and was in the same class as Army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong at the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School, Class 20.

