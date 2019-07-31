Section
Former cabinet targeted in petition over senator picks
Thailand
Politics

Former cabinet targeted in petition over senator picks

published : 31 Jul 2019 at 05:48

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, a former member of the dissolved Thai Raksa Chart Party, on Tuesday submitted a petition to the Election Commission, asking it to probe the eligibility of some senators whom he said may have been appointed in violation of the constitution.

A source close to the matter said that Mr Ruangkrai's petition targets former cabinet ministers who resigned from the previous government a day or two before they were appointe as senators.

They include former justice minister Gen Prajin Juntong, former deputy prime minister Gen Chatchai Sarikulya, former PM's Office minister Suwaphan Tanyuvardhana, and former deputy agriculture minister Luck Wajananawat.

Others are senators who formerly served as members of committees on various areas of national reform. They include Pol Gen Boonsrang Niampradit, Kamnoon Sidhisamarn, Khunying Porntip Rojanasunan, and Gen Lertrat Rattanawanich, the source said.

Mr Ruangkrai claimed that when he had checked information on the website of the National Economics and Social Development Council, he found that they had not tendered letters of resignation from those committees as required before they were appointed as senators.

Those senators may be in breach of Section 184(1) of the constitution, which bars senators and MPs from holding positions in state agencies or serving as members or executives of local councils, according to Mr Ruangkrai's complaint.

Also included in the petition are former members of the Council of State who were appointed as senators such as Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, who now serves as the Senate Speaker, the source added.

