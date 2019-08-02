Section
EC clears Chaturon of wrongdoing
Thailand
Politics

published : 2 Aug 2019 at 16:45

writer: Online Reporters

Former Thai Raksa Chart Party member Chaturon Chaisaeng campaigns prior to the ruling that barred the party and its candidates from the March 24 election. (Photo by Patipat Janthong)
The Election Commission (EC) has cleared Chaturon Chaisang, a former member of the dissolved Thai Raksa Chart (TRC) Party, of violating the law on political parties by encouraging voters to cast ballots for a certain political party.

In its statement released on Friday, the EC ruled that there were insufficient grounds to substantiate the accusations against Mr Chaturon, who between March 13 and 20 took part in political rallies and allegedly tried to mislead the public ahead of the March 24 poll.

The EC said Mr Chaturon was merely expressing his political views when he strongly criticised certain political candidates after his party was disbanded and he was disqualified from the race.

The Thai Raksa Chart Party, an affiliate of the main opposition Pheu Thai Party, was dissolved by a  Constitutional Court ruling after it nominatied Princess Ubolratana as the party’s prime ministerial candidate.

