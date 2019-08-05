Palang Pracharath reaffirms economic policy unity of 19-party government

Palang Pracharath Party secretary-general Sontirat Sontijirawong (left) and leader Uttama Savanaya, the finance minister, assure investors that all 19 parties in the coalition government are united and moving in the same economic direction, at the Bangkok Post 2019 Forum on Monday. (Bangkok Post photo)

Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leaders have rejected as unwarranted concerns raised by investors about the economic direction of the government, which brings 19 parties under the one umbrella.

PPRP leader Uttama Savanaya said at the Bangkok Post Forum on Monday that the coalition government had no problem in ensuring that its policies, including economic direction, move forward in unity.

The elected government will be "special" as it can drive the country forward, said Mr Uttama, who is the finance minister. The parties in the coalition government can fine-tune the policies to bring about collaboration, he added.

Worries were raised by Japanese investors during his four-day visit to Tokyo last week, Mr Uttama has admitted. Japan was the first country the finance minister visited.

PPRP secretary-general Sontirat Sontijirawong also pledged close collaboration with other parties on economic policy, pointing out more than one party had responsibility for economic affairs.

The Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties are among key coalition parties responsible for driving the economy. The Democrats are in charge of trade and agriculture, and Bhumjaithai is responsible for tourism and transport.

Mr Sontirat said although economic authority is delegated to other parties, overall economic policy will be in one direction because Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha chairs the economic ministerial meetings.

The economic ministers meet every Monday. Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak hosted the weekly talks in the previous government.