Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
FFP files lawsuit against PPRP MP
Thailand
Politics

FFP files lawsuit against PPRP MP

published : 7 Aug 2019 at 14:52

writer: Thana Boonlert

Pannika Wanich, spokeswoman for the Future Forward Party, arrives at the Criminal Court in Bangkok on Wednesday to file her lawsuit. (FFP photo)
Pannika Wanich, spokeswoman for the Future Forward Party, arrives at the Criminal Court in Bangkok on Wednesday to file her lawsuit. (FFP photo)

A Future Forward Party (FFP) representative on Wednesday filed a defamation lawsuit against Palang Pracharath Party MP Pareena Kraikupt, for linking the party to last week's bombs in Bangkok.

Party spokeswoman Pannika Wanich filed suit at the Criminal Court.

Ms Pannika accused Ms Pareena of posting a message on Facebook implying that she, the FFP and FFP leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit were linked to the series of bombings in Bangkok last week.

Ms Pannika's suit referred to Ms Pareena's Facebook post on Sunday. She said it included photos implying that she and Mr Thanathorn were involved in the violent incidents.

Ms Pannika, an FFP list MP, said that she did not sue Ms Pareena in expectation of any compensation, or wanting her to go to prison. She intended only to present the post to society as an example of fake news. 

Although the Facebook post was removed, FFP had captured copies, Ms Pannika said.

Ms Pareena, meanwhile, arrived at Lumpini police station to file a defamation complaint against Ms Pannika. She said Ms Pannika, in comments made to reporters, accused her of causing disunity in society. Ms Pareena claimed that she was the victim of fake news.

Palang Pracharath Party MP Pareena Kraikupt

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Glitch greets PM on first provincial trip

A lift malfunction greeted Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday on his first official provincial visit since he began his second term in office.

15:04
Thailand

Bomb found

Unexploded firebomb found in Pratunam, thought left over from coordinated attacks that wounded four people Aug 2.

15:01
Thailand

FFP files lawsuit against PPRP MP

A Future Forward Party (FFP) representative on Wednesday filed a defamation lawsuit against Palang Pracharath Party MP Pareena Kraikupt, for linking the party to last week's bombs in Bangkok.

14:52