FFP files lawsuit against PPRP MP

Pannika Wanich, spokeswoman for the Future Forward Party, arrives at the Criminal Court in Bangkok on Wednesday to file her lawsuit. (FFP photo)

A Future Forward Party (FFP) representative on Wednesday filed a defamation lawsuit against Palang Pracharath Party MP Pareena Kraikupt, for linking the party to last week's bombs in Bangkok.

Party spokeswoman Pannika Wanich filed suit at the Criminal Court.

Ms Pannika accused Ms Pareena of posting a message on Facebook implying that she, the FFP and FFP leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit were linked to the series of bombings in Bangkok last week.

Ms Pannika's suit referred to Ms Pareena's Facebook post on Sunday. She said it included photos implying that she and Mr Thanathorn were involved in the violent incidents.

Ms Pannika, an FFP list MP, said that she did not sue Ms Pareena in expectation of any compensation, or wanting her to go to prison. She intended only to present the post to society as an example of fake news.

Although the Facebook post was removed, FFP had captured copies, Ms Pannika said.

Ms Pareena, meanwhile, arrived at Lumpini police station to file a defamation complaint against Ms Pannika. She said Ms Pannika, in comments made to reporters, accused her of causing disunity in society. Ms Pareena claimed that she was the victim of fake news.