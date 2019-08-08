Prayut frets about oath gaffe setback for government

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has apologised to senior government officials for his failure to recite the complete oath of office, and admitted it is worrying. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has admitted his failure to recite the complete oath of office could be a stumbling block for his government - and it worries him.

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday apologised to senior government officials over his failure to deliver the complete oath during the cabinet's swearing-in ceremony before His Majesty the King on July 16.

He said his "only worry" was the effect it could have on the workings of the cabinet.

"I would like to apologise to all ministers. I take sole responsibility (for this)," the prime minister said in a keynote speech when outlining government policies to 800 senior officials and state enterprise executives at Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani on Thursday.

Gen Prayut said he is leaving the oath issue to be settled by a thorough study of the constitution, while he gets on with administering the government.

The prime minister said on Wednesday that he did not intend to deliver an incomplete oath.

“It will be settled soon because I had no intention of doing it wrongly. Let’s focus on the intention,” the prime minister said in Yala.

In reciting the oath, he omitted to vow to protect and abide by the constitution, which is the final paragraph in Section 161 of the charter.

Critics say this could render his cabinet illegitimate and unable to perform its duties.

The Ombudsman decided on Tuesday to examine the legitimacy of the cabinet’s oath, in response to a petition from Srisuwan Chanya.

The activist asked the Ombudsman to forward the issue to the Constitutional Court or the Administrative Court for a ruling on the legitimacy of the government as a result of the incomplete oath made before the King.



