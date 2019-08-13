Prawit to be Palang Pracharath's chief strategist

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, centre, speaks to reporters at a seminar of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) in Nakhon Ratchasima province last month. (PPRP photo)

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) will appoint Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon its chief strategist, the party's northern strategist Thammanat Prompao said on Tuesday.

Gen Prawit would be the core adviser of the party, giving advice to the leader, the secretary-general and the rest of the party, Mr Thammanat said.

The leader and the secretary-general of the party remain the same and the party is united, he said.

Gen Prawit fitted the position of the party's chief strategist because he was already a member of PPRP, Mr Thammanat said.

He also said that nine small political parties would remain with the PPRP-led coalition government while the Thai Civilized Party left it. The 10 small parties had one MP each.

Mr Thammanat said the coalition government still had a sufficient majority in the House, with more than 250 of the 500 seats.

Mr Thammanat said that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had him talk to representatives of small coalition parties and he did not expect any protest from them in the future.

He said that last Friday the coalition lost a vote on parliamentary regulation because he was absent at the parliament session, while many MPs returned to their home provinces to celebrate village headmen's day.