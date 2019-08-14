Opposition ups pressure on Prayut

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha speaks to reporters after the cabinet's meeting at Government House in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo by Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The Pheu Thai-led opposition bloc will on Wednesday grill Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha over his oath-taking gaffe in the House of Representatives.

Pheu Thai MP for Nan and opposition whip Cholnan Srikaew said on Tuesday that the opposition will renew its bid to have the premier explain the oath-taking issue after the move was postponed from last week when Gen Prayut was visiting the South.

"Sitting on the issue is not a solution," he said, adding that the opposition has sent its representatives to file complaints with relevant agencies.

Wednesday's House sitting will also consider elements of the draft on House regulations, and other business including the establishment of joint committees, Dr Cholnan said.

In a related development, activist Srisuwan Janya on Tuesday petitioned the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to investigate Gen Prayut and cabinet ministers for not completing the oath of office during last month's cabinet swearing-in ceremony.

Mr Srisuwan asked the NACC to forward the issue to the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions.

He alleges that Gen Prayut and cabinet ministers may have violated Section 161 of the constitution.

Gen Prayut omitted the final sentence of the oath -- a vow to uphold and abide by the constitution.

He also questioned whether the incomplete oath given on July 16 violated the code of ethics under the constitution.

Previously, the activist also asked the Ombudsman to forward the matter to the Constitutional Court or the Administrative Court for a ruling on the government's legitimacy in light of the incomplete oath.