Prawit to look into govt's second defeat in House

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, Palang Pracharath's new chief strategy adviser, speaks to reporters at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo by Wassana Nanuam)

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said on Thursday he will start work as the Palang Pracharath Party's chief strategist next Tuesday, and a priority will be to look into the government being defeated for a second time during voting in the House on Wednesday.

Gen Prawit, speaking at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, said he would look into how it came about. The problem must be solved.

The coalition government, which has a narrow majority in the House, lost to the opposition by 11 votes during debate on the wording of a parliamentary regulation on Wednesday.

The coalition mustered only 223 votes to the opposition's 234 when MPs decided the wording of a regulation on when the terms of members of the House whip committee would end.

The government supported retaining the criterion the committee members' jobs would end when the House ends its term or ceases to exist "for other reasons". Two MPs from the opposition Pheu Thai Party disagreed with the wording, saying it implied a coup. The constitution stipulated the House would serve until it either completes its term or is dissolved.

The opposition prevailed on the wording.

The government's first loss on the floor of the House was on Aug 8, when members considered a regulation on the performance of the parliament president. The opposition garnered 207 votes and the government only 205.

Chaiwut Thanakhamanusorn, secretary of the government whip, said on Thursday that Wednesday's loss occurred when MPs took a personal stand against the whip committee's direction, and some MPs were unable to enter the session chamber in time for the vote.

The loss did not pertain to any law presented by the government. The government whip would supervise voting more strictly when it came to important legislation, he said.