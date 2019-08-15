Motion to grill Prayut expected on Friday

Pheu Thai Party secretary-general Anudith Nakornthap (centre) tells reporters about the opposition's general debate motion on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's role in the cabinet's swearing-in at the parliament in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo supplied)

Opposition parties will file a motion with the House speaker on Friday for a general debate on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's incomplete swearing-in oath.

Anudith Nakornthap, secretary-general of the Pheu Thai Party, said at the parliament on Thursday that seven opposition parties would submit their motion with Parliament President Chuan Leekpai.

The general debate would focus on Gen Prayut's failure to show up at the parliament to answer the oath-taking issue, Gp Capt Anudith said.

Gen Prayut showed that he greatly misunderstood the work of the parliament when he said that concerned parties should wait for a resolution from the Ombudsman related to the oath controversy, Mr Anudith said.

The prime minister must be answerable to people through House representatives on the issue that drew public interest, had impacts on the public and the nation, or was urgent, he said.

A mistake of the prime minister could affect the existence of the cabinet, and the prime minister must explain the issue to the parliament right away, Gp Capt Anudith said.

"The opposition does not use the oath issue as a tool to attack the prime minister or the government as the prime minister alleged. But we are duty-bound to probe. Otherwise, we could be charged with dereliction of duty," said the secretary-general of the opposition-core Pheu Thai Party.

"The opposition hopes the prime minister will not deny answerability to the parliament anymore," he said, adding he expected Gen Prayut to answer questions at the general debate.

Opposition chief whip Suthin Khlangsaeng said the seven opposition parties would file their motion with House Speaker Chuan Leekpai at 8.30am on Friday.

Gen Prayut is in hot water after twice missing House sessions in the past two weeks in which Future Forward Party secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkol asked him to explain about the oath-taking issue.

The opposition has been targeting the oath ceremony, saying Gen Prayut did not recite the last sentence of the oath required by the constitution during the swearing-in on July 16.

Section 161 of the 2017 constitution prescribes: "Before assuming duties, cabinet ministers must swear an oath to His Majesty the King as follows:

"I (name of minister) swear I will be loyal to His Majesty and perform my duties honestly for the benefit of the country and the people. I will also uphold and comply with the constitution of the kingdom in every aspect."

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is under fire for his failure to deliver the complete oath of office during the swearing-in ceremony. (Bangkok Post video)