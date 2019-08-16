Debate motion on PM Prayut filed

Opposition chief whip Suthin Khlangsaeng (right) submits the opposition's motion for a general debate on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai at the parliament in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

The opposition on Friday filed a motion for a general debate on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's incomplete oath in the cabinet's swearing-in and his policy statement while House Speaker Chuan Leekpai will likely schedule the debate this month.

Suthin Khlangsaeng of the Pheu Thai Party filed the motion signed by 214 opposition MPs. He said the incomplete oath recited by cabinet ministers on July 16 could be unconstitutional and jeopardise the national administration of the government because Gen Prayut admitted to making the mistake but still had not corrected it.

The motion also targeted Gen Prayut's policy statement to the parliament on July 25-26 because the prime minister did not elaborate on the sources of income to implement government policies as required by Section 162 of the constitution, Mr Suthin said.

He said the opposition would need 2-3 days for the debate.

Unless Gen Prayut takes the oath again or shows up to answer questions at the debate, the opposition will take further legal action on violation to the constitution and ethics and seek a censure debate, Mr Suthin said.

House Speaker Chuan said that he expected to schedule the debate within this month. A general debate is something new to the parliament and is allowed under Section 152 of the constitution, he said. The section stipulates that at least one-tenth of House representatives could seek a general debate without a vote to ask cabinet ministers questions and make proposals to them.

Gen Prayut is in hot water after twice missing House sessions in the past two weeks in which Future Forward Party secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkol asked him to explain the oath-taking issue.

The opposition has been targeting the oath ceremony, saying Gen Prayut did not recite the last sentence of the oath required by the constitution during the swearing-in on July 16.

Section 161 of the 2017 constitution prescribes: "Before assuming duties, cabinet ministers must swear an oath to His Majesty the King as follows:

"I (name of minister) swear I will be loyal to His Majesty and perform my duties honestly for the benefit of the country and the people. I will also uphold and comply with the constitution of the kingdom in every aspect."