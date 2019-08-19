Opinion split on Prayut's oath gaffe

The majority of the public disagrees with the use of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's oath gaffe as a political tool, according to the Super Poll.

The Super Poll -- which surveyed a total of 1,102 respondents -- found 75.3% of those surveyed viewed the opposition's use of the oath controversy as "inappropriate", while the remaining 24.7% defended it as "justified".

The poll was carried out last week to gauge public sentiment on what is perceived as a political hot potato for Gen Prayut.

Earlier, 214 opposition MPs pushed a motion to question Gen Prayut in the House of Representatives for failing to recite the final sentence of Section 161 of the constitution, which requires the oath-taker to uphold and abide by the constitution, during the cabinet's swearing-in ceremony last month.

However, the Suan Dusit Poll found Gen Prayut's oath controversy does not worry the majority of the 1,182 respondents it surveyed between Aug 14-17.

According to the Suan Dusit Poll, only 56.6% of all respondents were concerned about the fallout of the oath blunder.

The poll found that more people are concerned about the Bangkok and Nonthaburi bombings on Aug 2 (83.3%), attempts to amend the 2017 constitution (65.5%) and continued quarrels between the government and the opposition (64.9%).

Pheu Thai MP for Nan Cholnan Srikaew yesterday insisted the government must clarify the issue.

"A brief explanation by Gen Prayut before his cabinet members speak on his behalf will suffice," he said. "Inappropriate, but enough."

Meanwhile, deputy House speaker Supachai Photisuk said that the House will decide on Wednesday on whether the oath gaffe would be included in its upcoming debate, as the opposition had earlier requested.