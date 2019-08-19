DPM Prawit guarded on New Economics Party joining coalition

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon assures reporters the coalition's stability is "fine", at Government House in Bangkok on Monday. (Photo by Wassana Nanuam)

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, chief strategist of the coalition-core Palang Pracharath Party, said on Monday "it would be good" if the New Economics Party joined the government.

He was responding to speculation that New Economics would defect from the opposition to the government coalition.

Asked for comment, Gen Prawit said, "We have neither met nor talked."

Asked if the coalition government with its marginal majority in the House needed to recruit more MPs to ensure its stability, Gen Prawit replied, "It is fine."

Asked if New Economics' participation would be a good sign, he said, "If it joins, it would be good."

The New Economics Party has six MPs and has been in the opposition with six other political parties. Its rumoured defection emerged as some microparties with one MP each threatened to leave the government bloc.

Asked if a deal with New Economics would involve all its six MPs, Gen Prawit said, "I have no idea. The deal has not been done and I do not know if they will come."

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, chief strategist of the opposition-core Pheu Thai Party, said she would check New Economics Party's latest participation in the opposition whip committee.

"I am not aware of the speculation. We had been in contact and joined efforts to have the constitution rewritten. It may be only a rumour. We must wait and see," she said.