Red-shirt chiefs will pay B30m 2010 protest arson bill

Jatuporn Prompan says red-shirt leaders will abide by the Supreme Court's ruling that pay an estimated 30 million baht in damages for fires set during the 2010 protests in Bangkok. (Photo by Patipat Janthong)

Leaders of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) said on Monday they will comply with the Supreme Court's ruling to pay an estimated 30 million baht in damages arising from the 2010 red-shirt protest in central Bangkok.

UDD chairman Jatuporn Prompan said he, Nattawut Saikuar and Arisman Pongruangrong will abide by the order to pay 19.3 million baht plus 7.5% interest for damage caused by the fires set at a commercial building on Ratchaprarop road when the red-shirt protest in nearby Ratchaprasong road was being contained by security forces.

The total compensation amount works out to around 30 million baht, he said.

"We wholeheartedly respect the court's decision, regardless of whether we agree with the ruling or not," Mr Jatuporn said.

The ruling, which is final, took him and two other red shirt co-leaders by surprise. They were not summonsed to hear the judgement handed down last Thursday.

The compensation liability will be shared equally among the three men, according to Mr Jaturporn.

Mr Jatuporn also said he was concerned the ruling could be politicised.

The case was filed with the Civil Court by Nuchathip Bangjongsilp, Sirichet Sukprasongdee, Manasanan Sukprasongdee and the ULC Software company, on behalf of shops in the building which were set on fire.

A lower court earlier acquitted eight other defendants, but refused to accept the case against the three red- shirt co-leaders.

The Appeal Court upheld the lower court's ruling, but the Supreme Court overturned the decision and awarded the plaintiff the 19-million-baht compensation to be paid by Mr Jatuporn, Mr Nattawut and Mr Arisman.

The court found the three co-leaders guilty of inciting arson.