Paiboon faces wait to join Palang Pracharath

Former People's Reform Party leader Paiboon Nittitawan will apply for membership of the Palang Pracharath Party. (Bangkok Post photo)

List MP Paiboon Nititawan, whose People Reform Party (PRP) has been dissolved, may need to wait for a year before he can switch to a new party, according to the Political and Electoral Development Institute.

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday confirmed the PRP's dissolution as requested by Mr Paiboon who, according to the organic law on political parties, can now find a new party to defect to within 60 days of the party being disbanded.

Mr Paiboon, who was also the PRP leader, said earlier he intended to move to the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).

However, Nat Laoseesawakul, the institute director, said there might be a long way to go before Mr Paiboon can defect.

Mr Nat referred to Section 95 of the organic law stipulating that even though a political party is dissolved, its leader is obligated to maintain his or her status quo to present its finances and balance sheet for checks by the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG). These documents must be forwarded to the OAG within 30 days of the party's dissolution.

Upon receiving the documents, the OAG has 180 days in which to run the checks to see if the party's finances were in order. If the checks take longer than 180 days, the deadline can be extended for another 180 days.

For the duration of the scrutiny, the party leader must stay put and cannot switch to a new party. If needed, he or she has to sort out the financial affairs to the satisfaction of the OAG.

Mr Nat noted that since Mr Paiboon wore two hats, as he was both leader and an MP for the PRP, the condition under Section 95 applies and, therefore, he cannot join the PPRP right away.

Despite the EC's decision to disband the PRP, legal questions have lingered over whether Mr Paiboon can retain his MP status. The organic law states that the status can be kept only if the MP was expelled from a party or in cases where the party was dissolved by the court. But in Mr Paiboon's case, he disbanded his own party.