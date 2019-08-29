FFP supporters cheer as Pauline joins party

Pauline Ngampring fills out a membership application at the Future Forward Party office on Wednesday. (Photo from @FWPthailand Twitter account)

Supporters of the Future Forward Party (FFP) have welcomed transgender politician Pauline Ngampring into the party's ranks.

"Let's move forward," wrote a FFP follower on Thursday after the party posted the news of Pauline officially applying for membership of the party.

"Welcome to the orange family," another said, referring to the trademark colour of the opposition party.

Pauline went to the FFP office on Wednesday to join the party, ending political ties with the Mahachon Party. Mahachon proposed the former Bangkok Post reporter, then named Pinit Ngampring, as a prime ministerial candidate during the March election, to the cheers of the LGBT community.

Mahachon failed in the polls, but FFP, a new party with all new candidates, surprised political pundits, coming third after the junta-backed Palang Pracharath and Thaksin Shinawatra-favoured Pheu Thai parties. Pauline later resigned as Mahachon's chief strategist.

"I was not approached to join," the new FFP member said on Wednesday. Admiration of the party was the driving force. "Pauline thinks the Future Forward Party is the answer for our next generations."

Pauline said she will continue to promote football and sexual equality in society. LGBT people should be given more roles in other areas in the country.

FFP secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul welcomed the newcomer. Pauline "will by a key figure of the Future Forward Party, especially on the issues of sexual diversity and sports," he tweeted.