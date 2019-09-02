Thanathorn may be charged Oct 1 in Facebook Live case

From right: Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, party registrar Klaikong Waithayakan and executive member Jaruwan Saranket meet Technology Crime Suppression Division police in Bangkok in September last year to acknowledge charges over alleged anti-regime comments made on Facebook Live. (Photo by Apichit Jinakul)

Prosecutors set Oct 1 for Future Forward Party (FFP) leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and two executives to hear if they will be indicted for accusing the now-defunct National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) of poaching former MPs ahead of the March 24 election.

Krisadang Nutcharas, lawyer of Mr Thanathorn, said at the Office of the Attorney-General on Monday that public prosecutors informed him of the date for the FFP leader, his party registrar Klaikong Waithayakan and party executive member Jaruwan Saranket.

The lawyer said that the date was set after public prosecutors received a complete interrogative report from technology crime suppression police. They would prepare sureties for bail on that day if charged, he added.

The case concerned the remarks they made live via two Facebook pages, "The Future We Want" and "Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit" on June 26 last year.

They claimed the NCPO was poaching former MPs. At the time, politicians with a strong chance of winning were reportedly planning to eventually defect to the pro-regime Palang Pracharath Party (PPP).

Three days later, Col Burin Thongprapai, representing the NCPO, filed a complaint with the police against Mr Thanathorn and the two FFP executives, insisting the remarks were untrue. They were charged with importing false information into the computer system, which violates the Computer Crime Act.