Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Decree out for Khon Kaen by-election
Thailand
Politics

Decree out for Khon Kaen by-election

published : 24 Nov 2019 at 15:58

writer: Online Reporters

Convicted Pheu Thai Party MP Nawat Tohcharoensuk boards the prison truck at Khon Kaen provincial court after he was sentenced to death for masterminding a murder, on Sept 24. (Photo by Chakkrapan Natanri)
Convicted Pheu Thai Party MP Nawat Tohcharoensuk boards the prison truck at Khon Kaen provincial court after he was sentenced to death for masterminding a murder, on Sept 24. (Photo by Chakkrapan Natanri)

A royal decree for a by-election in Constituency 7 of Khon Kaen has been issued. It was published in the Royal Gazette on Sunday.

A seat for an MP representing the constituency has been left vacant after the Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday that murder convict Nawat Tohcharoensuk of the Pheu Thai Party is no longer a parliamentarian, effective from Oct 16 when the court ordered him to stop carrying out the functions and responsibilities of a member of parliament, pending its final decision whether to strip him of MP status.

The suspension order came after the Khon Kaen Provincial Court on Sept 18 found him guilty of masterminding the murder of an assistant chief of the Khon Kaen provincial administrative organisation six years ago and sentenced him to death.

The Constitutional Court's ruling stripping Nawat of MP status led to the issue of the royal decree, which was countersigned by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Under the decree, the chairman of the Election Commission is to fix the by-election date.

Although the EC chairman has yet to officially set the date, the by-election was expected to take place on Dec 22.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Video

Historic visit

Pope Francis wins hearts of all peole in Thailand during his visit to the kingdom from Nov 20-23.

16:24
Thailand

Decree out for Khon Kaen by-election

A royal decree for a by-election in Constituency 7 of Khon Kaen has been issued. It was published in the Royal Gazette on Sunday.

15:58
World

Malaysia's last Sumatran rhinoceros dies

KUALA LUMPUR: The last Sumatran rhinoceros in Malaysia died on Saturday, leaving the smallest species of rhino, which once roamed across Asia, surviving in small numbers mostly in Indonesia.

14:52