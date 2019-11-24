Part of Pareena's land seized on suspicion of encroachment

Authorities surveyed and later seized several plots of land owned by Palang Pracharath Party MP Pareena Kraikupt on Sunday because they allegedly encroach on a forest reserve in Chom Bung district of Ratchaburi province. (Photo by Saichon Ochkajon)

RATCHABURI: Officials on Sunday seized part of the land owned by Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) MP Parina Kraikupt on suspicion of encroachment of a national reserve.

Officials from the Royal Forest Department, Agricultural Land Reform Office and Interior Ministry based in Ratchaburi used a search warrant approved by the provincial court on Sunday to search and survey Khao Son Farm in Chom Bung district of the central province.

They decided to seize 40 rai of the 690-rai land plots due to suspicion that it was located in the Pachi River Forest Reserve, sources said.

Royal Forest Department director-general Attapol Charoenchansa indicated that the rest of the area could also be confiscated if it is found to sit on the forest reserve. But the official refused to confirm that the farm will now be forced to close down.

Khao Son is a chicken farm, one of several plots totalling 1,700 rai owned by the Ratchaburi MP in the district. Authorities are determining whether the other plots also encroach on the forest reserve.

The search was carried out after officials tried to notify the outspoken politician in person at her house in the province, but found nobody home. Authorities placed the notice at the gate of her house and later sought a search warrant from the court.

Ms Pareena could be fined up to 150,000 baht and/or sentenced up to 15 years in prison if she is found guilty of illegally occupying land of more than 25 rai in a national reserve.

The PPRP lawmaker did not comment on Sunday.

Ms Pareena has insisted the plots were used legally for farming purposes, in line with the principle of land reform exclusively for farmers.

The alleged scandal was exposed by Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, a former member of the dissolved Thai Raksa Chart Party, who alleged that parts of her 1,700-rai land in Chom Bung are classified as Sor Por Kor land — a type reserved for land reform purposes and distributed to landless farmers.

The disputed plot appeared on Ms Pareena’s list of assets -- totalling 169.7 million baht -- declared to the National Anti Corruption Commission when she became an MP. Mr Ruangkrai petitioned the anti-graft agency to investigate.

Ms Pareena has defended her right to occupy and use the disputed land, citing the local taxes known as Por Bor Thor 5. Her father Tawee, a former veteran politician, spoke out to defend her, saying she had bought the plots for agricultural purposes.

Veera Somkwamkid, the People's Network Against Corruption secretary-general, on Sunday submitted more evidence to police at the Chom Bung police station to substantiate his accusation that the MP had intentionally encroached on state land.

The graft buster on Thursday registered a complaint at the police station against her over her landholdings.

Mr Veera said after meeting with the police that his evidence could confirm the allegation against the Ratchaburi MP.