'Oak' to show for laundering verdict, says Pheu Thai

Panthongtae: 'Will not flee'

Panthongtae "Oak" Shinawatra is expected at the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct cases on Monday to hear a verdict on his money laundering charges, Pheu Thai Party key member Watana Muangsook told the media.

The politician, who has close ties with the Sinawatra family, is confident the only son of fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will not flee because "he insists on his innocence and vows to fight the accusation," Mr Watana said on Sunday.

Despite speculation that he might follow in the footsteps of his father and his aunt, former prime minister Yingluck, who previously fled the country, Mr Watana insisted Mr Panthongtae will show, along with family members.

"He can lodge an appeal if he loses the case," he said.

Mr Panthongtae was indicted in October last year on charges of conspiring and colluding to launder money. He is accused of receiving a cheque worth 10 million baht, tied to the Krungthai Bank (KTB) loan scandal, in which the state-run bank granted 9.9 billion baht to affiliates of Krisda Mahanakorn during the Thaksin administration.

Krisda Mahanakorn was listed as a non-performing debtor and was prohibited from seeking more loans.