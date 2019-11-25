Thaksin's son at court to hear money-laundering ruling

Panthongtae Shinawatra, right, arrives with his mother Khunying Potjaman Na Pombejra at the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in Bangkok on Monday morning. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

Panthongtae Shinawatra, son of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, arrived at the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases on Monday morning for judgement on money laundering charges related to a multi-billion-baht loan scandal.

Mr Panthongtae, 39, arrived at the court about 9.30am with his mother Khunying Potjaman Na Pombejra, his sisters Pinthongta and Paethongtan, and a group of supporters. The court was to begin reading its ruling at 10am.

On arrival, Mr Panthongtae commented briefly to reporters that he was slightly excited and remained confident.

Mr Panthongtae was accused of money-laundering because he had received a 10-million-baht cheque linked to illegitimately approved loans totalling 9.9 billion baht that Krungthai Bank (KTB), a state-run bank, extended to subsidiaries of real estate developer Krisdamahanakorn (KMC) between 2003 and 2004 while his father Thaksin Shinawatra was the prime minister.

Mr Panthongtae earlier told the court that the money came from his friend Ratchada Krisdathanon, who wanted to co-invest in his business plan, dating from 2004, to import luxury cars. Mr Ratchada is the son of KMC owner Wichai Krisdathanon.

The car project was later scrapped because his financial adviser did not think it was feasible and the money was returned to Mr Ratchada. He did not know why the cheque was signed by Mr Ratchada's father, Wichai, he said.

Wichai was sentenced to 12 years in prison over the KTB loans in 2015.

Under a debt-rehabilitation agreement, KMC was not eligible to receive any more loans. However, KTB eventually gave credit lines totalling 9.9 billion baht to its subsidiaries. Of the total, 8 billion baht was for repaying the debts it had with Bangkok Bank. One of the directors alleged the "big boss" wanted them to approve the loan.

But days before the loan was approved, Bangkok Bank, Krisdamahanakorn's creditor, gave the company a reduction to 4.5 billion baht from 14.3 billion if the amount was paid in a month.

After receiving 8 billion baht of the loan from KTB, only 4.5 billion went to clearing the debts with Bangkok Bank. The rest was spent in transactions with different groups and people including Wichai, whose money was used to buy the 10-million-baht cashier's cheque for Mr Panthongtae.

In 2015, former KTB president Viroj Nualkhair, former bank chairman Suchai Jaovisidha and 22 other bank staff were found guilty of charges connected to the KTB scandal.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court acquitted Thaksin of charges in connection with the same KTB loan scandal, ruling there was no proof presented that he was the "big boss" who had ordered KTB to approve the 9.9 billion baht in loans to KMC's affiliates.