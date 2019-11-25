Karen man becomes new FFP MP

Manop Khiripuvadon, a Karen man of Chom Thong district, Chaing Mai province, becomes the new Future Forward MP. (Photo from Twitter@ThaiFarmer15)

A party-list MP of the Future Forward Party has reported for duty at the House of Representatives after party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit was disqualified by the Constitutional Court last week.

Manop Khiripuvadon, a Karen man of Chom Thong district, Chiang Mai province, holds a bachelor's degree in community development from Ratchabhat University Lampang's Faculty of Humanity and Social Science.

He has long been working with local people on forest conservation. He led a network of foundations for sustainable development of the North, director of the learning centre on natural resource ann environment participatory management of Doi Intanon and director of the Foundation of Doi Intanon Conservation Funds.

FFP has a quota of 50 party-list MPs from its list of 124 candidates. In addition to Mr Thanathorn, who lost his status by a court ruling for having shares in a media company, two of them were disqualified earlier, allowing Mr Manop, 53rd on the list to become MP.