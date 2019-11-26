Section
Pheu Thai asks Thanik to reclaim Khon Kaen seat
Thailand
Politics

published : 26 Nov 2019 at 06:30

newspaper section: News

writer: Aekarach Sattaburuth

The main opposition party, Pheu Thai, is confident of winning the Dec 22 by-election in Khon Kaen after formally nominating Thanik Maseepitak as its candidate.

The party announced Mr Thanik's candidacy at a press briefing on Monday attended by executives headed by party leader Sompong Amornvivat.

The announcement was made by Pheu Thai spokesman Adisorn Piangket, who reportedly stepped aside to let Mr Thanik contest the by-election in Khon Kaen's Constituency 7.

The seat was left vacant when incumbent Pheu Thai MP Nawat Tohcharoensuk was disqualified on Nov. 14 after being convicted of murder.

The Constitutional Court had earlier ruled that Nawat be suspended as a member of parliament from Oct 16, pending its final decision on whether to strip him of his MP status.

On Monday, Mr Adisorn said Mr Thanik was best suited to defend Pheu Thai's turf in the constituency as he has been in close contact with voters there.

Mr Thanik said he was ready to secure the election victory. "Khon Kaen has long been a Pheu Thai stronghold. We can't afford to lose," he told the briefing.

Although Mr Thanik failed to win a Pheu Thai list-MP seat in the March 24 general election, he insisted he has participated in party campaigns in the constituency for more than 10 years.

He also claimed he had discovered pre-poll meddling designed to give a rival candidate the edge in the Dec 22 by-election.

Mr Thanik maintained that Pheu Thai remains the favourite party of voters in the northeastern province.

