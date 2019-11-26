Section
Ruling on Shin Corp share scam postponed
Thailand
Politics

Top court agrees to hold off on ruling after one of five defendants claims she is too ill to hear verdict in person

published : 26 Nov 2019 at 17:12

writer: Post Reporters

Benja Louischaroen (right), former deputy finance minister and ex-deputy chief of the Revenue Department, leave the court on Tuesday. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)
Benja Louischaroen (right), former deputy finance minister and ex-deputy chief of the Revenue Department, leave the court on Tuesday. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct yesterday postponed until late December the reading of a Supreme Court verdict against five people accused of helping former premier Thaksin Shinawatra’s children evade tax worth about 16 billion baht from trading millions of shares in Shin Corp.

Four defendants, including former deputy finance minister and former deputy chief of the Revenue Department Benja Louischaroen, were sentenced to three years in jail for helping Panthongtae and Pinthongta Shinawatra evade paying taxes as per the ruling of lower courts.

The fifth defendant, Pranee Vejjapruekpitak, former secretary to Thaksin's ex-wife Khunying Potjaman na Pombejra, was hit with a two-year term for supporting the offence.

The court decided to delay the reading of the ruling to Dec 26 after Ms Pranee was absent from court and filed for a postponement. Her lawyer submitted evidence to prove she was suffering from vertigo and could not travel.

The five were granted temporary release on a bail guarantee of 500,000 baht each during the appeal and are prohibited from leaving the country without court permission. 

The case is related to the Shinawatra siblings purchasing 164.6 million Shin Corp shares each at the par price of one baht per share in 2006, when the shares were actually going for 49.25 baht each. According to the anti-graft agency, the purchase was considered earned income and Thaksin's children had to pay tax based on the share-price earnings gap of 7.94 billion baht each, or a total of 15.88 billion baht, for their gain.

