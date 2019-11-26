Prawit: No rift in economic team

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (second from right) calls an urgent meeting of economic ministers on Oct 29 to discuss the US' susupension of trade preferences at Government House on Oct 29. Among them were Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (left), Labour Minister MR Chatu Mongol Sonakul (second from left) and Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Sri-on. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon has denied any rift in the economic team while insisting that the government was working on measures to boost the economy with a focus on assisting low-income earners.

He said on Tuesday the economic team, made up of ministers from various coalition partners, was working as a unified team and reports about discord among them had no basis.

When asked about a possible shake-up of economic ministers, he said the issue would be best answered by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who leads the team.

Earlier, Democrat MP from Nakhon Si Thammarat Thepthai Senpong criticised Gen Prayut and called for a reshuffle to better address economic problems.

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul expressed confidence the prime minister would be able to resolve issues to be brought up for a planned censure debate.

Last week, the Pheu Thai Party said it would focus on the government's mishandling of the economy with Gen Prayut as the chief target. The opposition may seek a special House session next month for the debate.

Mr Anutin, also leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, reiterated his party would stand by the premier as he defended the government's handling of economic policies.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said chief opposition whip Suthin Khlangsaeng was right to seek the House Speaker's opinions about the time frame involving the submission of a no-confidence debate.

While the constitution states that a censure debate can be held once a year, the opposition wants to be sure the year in question is the calendar year.

Mr Suthin said the opposition is likely to file a no-confidence motion on Friday or next Monday so the debate can take place next month, tentatively on Dec 15.