Officials remove 'Thanathorn' flag

Parliament officials have removed a large banner featuring messages of support for Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit from the door of the party's room inside the building, deeming it inappropriate.

Issara Seriwatthanawut, secretary to the parliament president, said on Tuesday that officials had removed the offending banner from the FFP's door on the third floor of the building on Monday night. It was removed in the interests of the orderliness of the parliament, she said.

Parliament president Chuan Leekpai was consulted before the action was taken, according to Mr Issara, a Democrat Party list-MP.

Parliament officials respected all MPs and all parties, because they were elected by the voters, but the parliament is an honourable venue and government office, and people cannot use it to display any banners of their choosing -- they should show a sense of respect, Mr Issara said.

The banner was signed by the party leader, along with messages of support written by FFP MPs. It was put up before Mr Thanathorn went to the Constitutional Court on Nov 20 to hear its ruling invalidating his election as a list-MP.

The case was submitted by the Election Commission, which accused Mr Thanathorn of having shares in a media company when he registered as a candidate, in violation of the 2017 Constitution.

Before hearing the ruling on Nov 20, Mr Thanathorn met with his party's MPs at parliament and thanked them for their encouragement.

He wrote a message on the poster which read: "Future Forward is [about] people and their journey."

He told his MPs to keep working. "The Future Forward Party is not Thanathorn. Future Forward is all of us and everyone's journey," Mr Thanathorn said.

He then raised his hand in a three-finger salute -- an anti-junta sign adopted by activists -- to the cheers of his MPs before heading to the Constitutional Court to receive its judgement.