Thailand
Politics

Opposition walks out to protest attempt to recount votes

published : 27 Nov 2019 at 20:48

writer: Aekarach Sattaburuth

The opposition staged a walkout on Wednesday to protest against the government camp's attempt to recount the votes in Parliament after a shock defeat.

All opposition MPs left the chamber following the decision by House Speaker Chuan Leekpai to order a recount after the government bench lost a vote to set up a committee to study the impact of the use of Section 44 by the now-defunct National Council for Peace and Order.

The opposition edged the ruling camp by four votes --  234-230 -- on the motion to set up a panel to scrutinise Section 44. Two MPs decided to abstain and one did not vote.

Government chief whip Wirat Rattanaset proposed to the House speaker that the ballots be recounted due to the close call but his opposition counterpart, Sutin Klansaeng, strongly opposed the move.

The opposition decided to leave the floor after Mr Chuan decided to recount the vote, leaving Parliament short of the 250 MPs needed to start the procedure.

Pichet Chueamuangphan, a Chiang Rai MP for the Pheu Thai Party, asked Mr Chuan to count the members in the chamber and found only 92 MPs in the lower house.

Mr Chuan adjourned the meeting until Thursday.

