Dems drop Abhisit charter panel bid

Abhisit Vejjajiva

The Democrat Party has decided to exclude its former leader, Abhisit Vejjajiva, from a list of nominees for a House committee to study constitutional amendments, citing the government's unclear position on the matter.

Democrat spokesman, Ramate Rattanachaweng, said that Chinnaworn Boonyakiat -- the party's chief whip -- had earlier said informed the party that key government whips are "unsure" as to how they feel about having Mr Abhisit running for the committee's chairmanship.

"In light of this, the party has decided to nominate four representatives -- excluding Mr Abhisit -- to sit on the committee," Mr Ramate said.

They are party-list MP and former Democrat leader, Banyat Bantadtan; party-list MP, Suthas Ngernmuen; deputy Democrat leader, Nipit Intarasombat and Thepthai Senpong, an MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Mr Ramate confirmed that an earlier party meeting had concluded that Mr Abhisit was suited to become the committee's chairman as he has been a vocal advocate of a constitutional amendment.

Meanwhile, Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit said that it would be a "waste of effort" if Mr Abhisit is named as a Democrat representative -- not chairman -- on the study committee.

He also denied that Mr Abhisit's exclusion is tantamount to "making concessions" as to enable the charter amendment process to press ahead.

Constitutional amendment was one of the 12 priorities declared by the Prayut Chan-o-cha administration before it took office. The Democrats had insisted on charter changes as a precondition for joining the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP)-led government.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, who also serves as the PPRP's chief strategist, on Wednesday inadvertently mentioned the name "Paiboon" when asked by reporters about who he thought will end up as the committee's chairman.

When asked if he was referring to Paiboon Nititawan, a list MP for the PPRP, Gen Prawit declined to say anything more. Mr Paiboon is among the six "outsiders" nominated to sit on the committee by the cabinet.

Initially, the committee was to be made up of 49 members -- 18 people from the coalition government, 19 from the opposition and 12 from the cabinet. However, the government decided to exclude cabinet ministers "as they may not have enough time to attend meetings", said Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam recently.

Excluding cabinet ministers will leave 12 seats vacant, six of which are expected to be filled by senators, members of independent agencies and government legal experts, while the other six will be taken by individuals picked by the government.