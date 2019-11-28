Pareena not out of woods yet

Anyone trying to help Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) MP Pareena Kraikupt get off the hook in her forest encroachment case could end up in hot water themselves, former Royal Forest Department chief Damrong Pidech has warned.

"I want to warn [anyone] that nobody should help [her] and anyone trying to could end up drowning with her," Mr Damrong said on Wednesday.

Mr Damrong was commenting on speculation that some influential figures in the government were trying to help the Ratchaburi MP. He said Ms Pareena could very well be breaking the law by holding plots in a forest reserve.

"Stop talking about the land-reform area. That's not the issue here," he said.

Mr Damrong, who leads the Thai Forest Conservation Party, explained that land handed by the Royal Forest Department (RFD) to the Agricultural Land Reform Office (Alro) retains its status as reserved forest until it is developed for land reform purposes.

This was confirmed by a Supreme Court ruling on a similar forest encroachment case in Chaiyaphum many years ago, he said.

Mr Damrong said the 691-rai plot that Ms Pareena occupies in her native Ratchaburi remains technically and legally part of the forest.

The Ratchaburi MP is, in reality, in possession of national forestland, according to Mr Damrong.

The reform land is meant to be distributed to landless farmers for agricultural use, with each recipient allotted no more than 50 rai.

The land cannot be sold, though it can be passed on to heirs.

Mr Damrong indicated that it would be a mistake to target Ms Pareena for violating the land-reform law.

On Tuesday, Alro announced that Ms Pareena may not have violated its regulations.

Alro secretary-general, Vinaroj Sapsongsuk, said encroachment charges may not apply to Ms Pareena since she occupied plots in land-reform zones which have yet to be developed and divided up for distribution to landless farmers.

In general, Alro's laws and regulations do not deal with the issue of plot possession.

Ms Pareena has defended her right to occupy and use the disputed land, saying she paid local Por Bor Thor 5 taxes on the plot.

"The Por Bor Thor 5 is known among forestry officials as a 'confession paper' testifying to encroachment on forestland," Mr Damrong said yesterday.

Occupants have to keep paying Por Bor Thor 5 taxes until their forestland is declared reform land.

Mr Damrong said the authorities could use Ms Pareena's tax records to trace other forestland plots she possesses.

He insisted there was no legal basis for Ms Pareena's call to re-survey her land using the so-called "One Map" to ascertain no encroachment had taken place.