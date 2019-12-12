MP faces charge for bomb stunt

Mongkolkit: 'Not worried'

The Secretariat of the House of Representatives is asking the police to press criminal charges against Thai Civilised Party leader, Mongkolkit Suksintaranont, for bringing an explosive device to parliament on Oct 30.

Secretary-general of the House, Sorasak Pienvej, said he had lodged a complaint with Bang Pho police, after he was told by investigators that Mr Mongkolkit's actions constituted a criminal offence.

"At first, I came to look at the police's record of the incident," he said.

Mr Sorasak said parliament gives a high priority to security, and called Mr Mongkolkit's stunt "damaging" to people's confidence in the system.

On Oct 30, Mr Mongkolkit pulled out a TNT-laden explosive device during a press conference held by the House committee on military affairs "to test parliament's explosive detectors". The bomb detector he wanted to test was given to the Royal Thai Police by an US company for the Asean Summit in Bangkok that weekend.

In response to Mr Sorasak's move to file criminal charges against him, Mr Mongkolkit said he wasn't worried and was ready to answer any questions the investigators would ask him.

"Do I look like a terrorist?" he asked.

At this point, Mr Mongkolkit said, the police had only agreed to investigate Mr Sorasak's complaint against him.