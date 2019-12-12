Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
MP faces charge for bomb stunt
Thailand
Politics

MP faces charge for bomb stunt

House Secretariat takes complaint to cops

published : 12 Dec 2019 at 06:29

newspaper section: News

writer: Aekarach Sattaburuth

Mongkolkit: 'Not worried'
Mongkolkit: 'Not worried'

The Secretariat of the House of Representatives is asking the police to press criminal charges against Thai Civilised Party leader, Mongkolkit Suksintaranont, for bringing an explosive device to parliament on Oct 30.

Secretary-general of the House, Sorasak Pienvej, said he had lodged a complaint with Bang Pho police, after he was told by investigators that Mr Mongkolkit's actions constituted a criminal offence.

"At first, I came to look at the police's record of the incident," he said.

Mr Sorasak said parliament gives a high priority to security, and called Mr Mongkolkit's stunt "damaging" to people's confidence in the system.

On Oct 30, Mr Mongkolkit pulled out a TNT-laden explosive device during a press conference held by the House committee on military affairs "to test parliament's explosive detectors". The bomb detector he wanted to test was given to the Royal Thai Police by an US company for the Asean Summit in Bangkok that weekend.

In response to Mr Sorasak's move to file criminal charges against him, Mr Mongkolkit said he wasn't worried and was ready to answer any questions the investigators would ask him.

"Do I look like a terrorist?" he asked.

At this point, Mr Mongkolkit said, the police had only agreed to investigate Mr Sorasak's complaint against him.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

MP faces charge for bomb stunt

The Secretariat of the House of Representatives is asking the police to press criminal charges against Thai Civilised Party leader Mongkolkit Suksintaranont.

06:29
Business

SMEs push back

Smaller firms may delay investment and recruitment next year because of the recent minimum wage increase of 5-6 baht per day, says the Federation of Thai SMEs.

06:05
Sports

Thais richer with bonus of B226m

Although Thailand failed to win back the overall title at the SEA Games, the government will still have to pay the medallists.

06:01