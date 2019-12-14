FFP set to dismiss seven 'cobra' MPs

Future Forward MP for Chiang Mai Srinuan Boonlue says that she is ready to walk away from the party without any guilt. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Future Forward Party (FFP) is planning to axe seven renegade MPs on Monday for their votes against the party during a House session.

The party has called for a meeting on Dec 16 over crucial issues which may include "a vote to dismiss these cobra MPs", deputy FFP leader Chamnan Chanruang said on Friday, allegorically comparing their act with that of an ungrateful snake in the Farmer and Cobra tale.

It will be the ultimate punishment after some of the renegades, who had earlier been put on probation continued to commit the same mistakes, Mr Chamnan, who chairs the party committee on ethics and discipline, said.

Among the MPs was Kawinnart Takee, an FFP MP for Chon Buri, who voted against the party twice and has been suspended from party activities.

He has been under investigation by the committee after voting in favour of government-sponsored bills -- an executive decree to transfer army units to the royal command and the 3.2-trillion-baht spending plan for the 2020 fiscal year.

To dismiss these MPs, the FFP needs to obtain at least three quarters of votes among party executives and MPs.

"We'll see what party will admit them," which will clearly reflect their inclinations, Mr Chamnan said.

FFP MP for Chiang Mai Srinuan Boonlue, who abstained in the vote on the executive degree, told the Bangkok Post on Friday that she was ready to walk away from the party without any guilt.

She believes she made the correct decision on the military restructuring issue for the sake of the monarchy.

In her view, democracy, which has often been referred to and greatly promoted by the FFP, cannot be separated from the three pillars of the nation, religion, and monarchy in the Thai context.

The prospect of a decrease in Future Forward MP numbers has come as the party is at risk of being disbanded after the Election Commission decided to forward its alleged illegal 191.2 million baht loan to the Constitutional Court.

FFP spokeswoman Pannika Wanich admitted FFP executives have discussed the possibility of setting up back-up party if the FFP is disbanded.

"The party's supporters should not worry. If the party is dissolved, our aims will remain the same. We will continue with our campaigns outside parliament. Our campaigns for charter amendments, the abolition of military conscription will press ahead," she said.