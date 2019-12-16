Section
Speaker to get B7.5m official car
Speaker to get B7.5m official car

published : 16 Dec 2019 at 08:31

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The House of Representatives secretary-general has confirmed an official car for Parliament President Chuan Leekpai is being bought for 7.5 million baht.

Yutthapong Charasathien, spokesman of a House sub-committee related to the scrutiny of the budget bill, said members had asked about the purchase of the vehicle.

They asked House of Representatives secretary-general Sorasak Pienvej to clarify, as they were unsure if Mr Chuan, well known for being frugal, had approved the proposed purchase.

Mr Sorasak, he said, told the sub-panel his office had asked Mr Chuan twice for a decision regarding the 7.5 million baht car.

While he did not enthusiastically embrace the idea (purchases of high-priced cars such as a BMW in this price range are common for such senior positions), the parliament president "did not raise any objection", and so his office went ahead with allocating the fund.

It is unclear what make of car will be bought for Mr Chuan or why as parliament president he needs such an expensive vehicle.

