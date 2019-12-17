Future Forward Party goes after poll body

Future Forwar Party secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul

The Future Forward Party (FFP) will file a complaint on Wednesday against the Election Commission (EC) over its investigation into the party's 191-million-baht loan and media shareholding by candidates, party secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul said.

Mr Piyabutr said the complaint would be filed with the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.

He said the basis of the complaint is that commissioners abused their authority by rushing to submit their investigation summaries to the Constitutional Court. "The rush meant the party was unable to present sufficient evidence to counter the accusations," Mr Piyabutr said.

Election law prohibits candidates from owning media shares. FFP leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit was accused of holding 675,000 shares in V-Luck Media Co when the party submitted names of its list-MP candidates to the EC on Feb 6. The Constitutional Court last month ruled to strip Mr Thanathorn of his MP status.

In the loan case, the EC has requested that the Constitutional Court disband the FFP on the grounds that the party violated the organic law on political parties by borrowing almost 191 million baht from Mr Thanathorn. The EC considers the loan "illegitimate" because Section 66 bars individuals from donating more than 10 million baht within a one-year period.