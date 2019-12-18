Pheu Thai takes aim

The opposition Pheu Thai Party will table a no-confidence motion against the government in parliament next month, with four cabinet ministers in the cross-hairs, Pheu Thai heavyweight Chalerm Ubumrung announced on Tuesday.

Mr Chalerm, who chairs Pheu Thai's new committee on special affairs, said the no-confidence motion will be presented to Parliament President Chuan Leekpai between Jan 6 and 10.

Initially, four ministers will be targeted for censure, he said, adding that a couple more will be included later.

The four are Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Deputy PMs Wissanu Krea-ngam and Somkid Jatusripitak, and Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai, Mr Chalerm said.

He added that Pheu Thai has already prepared a line-up to grill the four ministers, though he will not be one of them. "It's a shame that I will not join the debate myself,'' he said.

Known for his sharp tongue and skilled oratory, the outspoken politician is famous for his ability to keep fellow MPs and the TV audience entertained during censure debates.

Mr Chalerm said the opposition cannot afford to let the government run the country any longer, which would only add to the people's plight.

He cited four reasons for seeking the censure debate.

The first is that this government is "the most corrupt'', he said, without elaborating. He also said the government used parliament and its predecessor, the National Legislative Assembly (NLA), as its political tool. Several former NLA members have now become senators, he noted.

The second reason is that the government has failed in its handling of the economy with the number of poor people on the increase, he said, adding that only two people are claiming the economy is in good shape -- Gen Prayut and Mr Somkid.

Under this government, those who hold different views "suffer harm repeatedly", Mr Chalerm said. The government has also failed to resolve the drug-trafficking problem, he added.

He also accused the administration of allowing cabinet ministers to break the law, alleging that Mr Wissanu had "bought time'' for Palang Pracharath MP Pareena Kraikupt who is accused of illegally acquiring 682 rai of state land in Ratchaburi province. Mr Wissanu earlier said that Ms Pareena will be let of the hook if she agrees to return Sor Por Kor land in her possession.

Mr Chalerm admitted, however, that the censure motion will likely be defeated given the ruling coalition's majority, though the debate will apply more pressure on the government.

Mr Don said on Tuesday he was surprised to hear he was among the targets for censure but expressed confidence in his ability to clarify matters.

"Normally we [the Foreign Ministry] are not among political targets," he said.

Referring to the dispute between Thai agencies and tobacco company Philip Morris -- a likely subject in the censure motion -- he said: "We are only 'downstream' as the issue is related to foreign countries and bodies including the WTO.

"The person who raised this matter probably has some interest in making this an issue. That's alright. We will offer clear information to allow a correct understanding," he said.

Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon on Tuesday dismissed rumours he struck a deal with the opposition to omit him from the list of censure targets. He also said he had done nothing wrong.

Chief opposition whip Sutin Klungsang said the no-confidence motion was expected to take place by the end of January.

Pheu Thai will allow other opposition parties to name more cabinet ministers for censure, Mr Sutin said, adding that opposition whips will meet next week to discuss preparations for the debate.

"We believe there is information which Gen Prayut is not aware of. If he knows it, he may be shocked," Mr Sutin said, declining to elaborate.