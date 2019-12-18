Future Forward Party rejects mull where to go next

Two MPs expelled by the Future Forward Party (FFP) on Monday are set to join a small party that does not belong to the ruling coalition.

Charuek Sri-on said on Tuesday he would join a small party, adding "people will think I eat bananas or I'm a cobra [if I join a big party]".

He was referring to a comment made by Deputy Minister Thamanat Prompow, who compared himself to a monkey keeper feeding bananas to small parties to keep them in line.

"The party [I will join] is registered but has no MP," he said. "Pol Lt Col Thanapat [Kittiwongsa] may join me."

Mr Charuek and Pol Lt Col Thanapat, who both represent Chanthaburi constituencies, were among four FFP lawmakers expelled this week.

At a joint meeting on Tuesday, FFP executives and MPs affirmed the decision made on the previous day by party members, who voted 250-5 to let them go.

The other two MPs expelled were Srinuan Boonlue from Chiang Mai and Kawinnart Takee from Chon Buri.

Each of the four MPs voted at least twice against the party line after receiving warnings, said party spokesperson Pannika Wanich.

When it first happened, the party set up a disciplinary panel which placed the MPs on probation, she said. "When they did it again, we had to apply more serious measures leading to their expulsion."

With parliament ruled by a razor-thin majority, all eyes are on the four MPs to see which parties they will join. Ms Srinuan, who commands most constituency votes among the MPs, said she felt relieved and grateful for her new-found freedom.

"I haven't been contacted by any party," she said, adding that the ruling coalition's Bhumjaithai was among her preferred choices.

While still an FFP lawmaker, Ms Srinuan met Bhumjaithai leader and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at Government House for 30 minutes. She later explained she had asked Mr Anutin for a budget for new hospitals in Chiang Mai.

Mr Anutin declined to say whether his party would accept any of the four MPs, saying he needs time check laws and regulations first.

Varawut Silpa-archa, chief strategist of the Chartthaipattana Party, said his party will discuss whether it would accept the FFP renegades. Buddhipongse Punnakanta of the coalition-leading Palang Pracharath said his party was open to anyone ready to work with it.