Prayut, coalition partners sing out their message

Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Bhumjaithai Party frontman Anutin Charnveerakul hold hands while singing at a luncheon for the Government House press corps on Wednesday. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and leaders of the two main coalition parties saw no need to talk much on Wednesday, turning instead to song to showcase the government's solidarity

Gen Prayut, Anutin Charnveerakul and Jurin Laksanawisit were the main focus of a New Year luncheon party with the Government House press corps, at a time when the ties between the Palang Pracharath (PPRP), Bhumjaithai and Democrat parties are in question.

“จุดหมายที่ฝันกันไว้ ก็คงไม่เกิน มือเรา”



“นายกฯบิ๊กตู่” จับมือ “เสี่ยหนู-รองจุรินทร์” ร้องเพลง”จับมือไว้”.. โชว์ปึ้ก พรรคร่วมรัฐบาล



พลเอกประยุทธ์ พร้อม รองนายกฯ ร่วมพบปะทานข้าว “นักข่าวทำเนียบรัฐบาล” ในโอกาส คริสมาสต์-ปีใหม่ ที่ตึกสันติไมตรี pic.twitter.com/oIOq9nE39M — Deep Blue Sea (@WassanaNanuam) December 18, 2019

Mr Anutin and Mr Jurin sang Reward for a Dreamer, of late national artist Jaran Manopet, and said they dedicated this to the prime minister. The two pointed to Gen Prayut when they sang the line "as long as you do not walk away from me".

The three also sang Holding hands together, one of the signature songs of Thongchai "Bird" McIntyre.

"We are not only holding hands. We are working together in order to successfully achieve our goals," Gen Prayut said.

Bhumjaithai won 51 seats and the Democrat 53 seats in the March general election. The two form a key part of the 254-seat coalition government led by PPRP.

The three-way tie-up looked questionable when Bhumjaithai backed a ban on farm chemicals, but the Democrat wanted to keep them in use.

PPRP leaders also reportedly questioned the Democrats after four Democrat MPs voted on Dec 4 to support the setting up of a House committee to assess the impact of the National Council for Peace and Order's Section 44 diktats, despite strong opposition to the move from the PPRP.

Mr Anutin on Wednesday dismissed reports of any split in the coalition, declaring that all the rumours came from outsiders. "The Bhumjaithai Party is happy working as part of the government," he said.