Purged FFP MP vows to keep her seat

Srinual Boonlue speaks in Parliament when she was a former Future Forward Party MP for Chiang Mai. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Srinual Boonlue, a Future Forward Party MP for Chiang Mai who was recently expelled from the party for defying the party, said she has no intention to relinquish her MP status.

Ms Srinual was formally introduced to Bhumjaithai Party chief, Anutin Charnvirakul, on Thursday. However, she said she has not officially applied to become a Bhumjaithai member.

The meeting is known to have been set up by Bhumjaithai MP for Buri Ram Adipong Thitipitthaya after the FFP decided to expel her to pave the way for a by-election.

"That would be a waste of money," Ms Srinual said, before adding that voters had chosen her to represent her in parliament, so she has a duty to continue working as an MP.

Following the meeting, Mr Anutin said Ms Srinual has shown interest in switching to Bhumjaithai. He also said the party will consider Ms Srinual's application, if she decides to formally join.

Under existing laws, MPs expelled from their party have 30 days to find another party, or lose their seats.

"Now, all we have to do is wait for the Election Commission to notify us that Ms Srinual is free to sign up to our party," said Mr Anutin.

He went on to praise Ms Srinual, saying she has been working hard for her constituents and is well regarded by voters in Chiang Mai.

While Bhumjaithai has spoken to Ms Srinual, it has yet to approach three other purged MPs from the FFP.

FFP members voted unanimously at a meeting on Tuesday to axe Ms Srinuan, Chon Buri MP Kawinnart Takee, and Chanthaburi MPs Charuek Sri-on and Pol Lt Col Thanapat Kittiwongsa, for repeatedly voting against the party on key motions brought by its executives.

Pol Lt Col Thanapat and Mr Charuek are said to be "likely to defect" to the Chartthaipattana Party, while Mr Kawinnart might join the ruling Palang Pracharath Party.