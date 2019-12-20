Chiang Mai locals call for sacked FFP MP to stand down

Anger mounts as rumours circulate of defection by Srinual Boonlue to coalition partner Bhumjaithai

Reporters surround Chiang Mai MP Srinual Boonlue prior to a parliamentary session earlier this year. (Post file photo)

Some residents of Chiang Mai are pressuring their representative Srinual Boonlue to give up her MP status after the former Future Forward Party (FFP) member showed an interest in switching to the Bhumjaithai Party in the government camp.

Some of them gathered on Friday in front of her former office, which was used as an FFP coordination centre in Mae Wang district, to stage a protest and burn an effigy of Ms Srinual to signal their discontent.

“I’m very sad that I cast a vote for Ms Srinnual in the election,” said Phumsiri Kaeokapkham, a 45-year-old resident who rode 10 kilometres from his home in Chom Thong district to join the activities.

Chom Thong, Mae Wang, Doi Lo and San Pa Tong districts are part of Constituency 8 where Ms Srinual won a seat in the March 24 poll. She received more than 70,000 votes, the most for any MP in the country.

Mr Phumsiri and other residents expressed their dissatisfaction after Ms Srinual said she had no plan to quit parliament, claiming her resignation would cause unnecessary spending on a fresh by-election.

She insisted it was her duty to be the voice of the local community in the House even though the FFP saw fit to dismiss her from the party after she, together with three other FFP MPs, defied the party line during parliamentary votes.

The party expelled them on Monday.

Ms Srinual abstained in the vote on a government-sponsored bill — an executive decree to transfer army units to the royal command.

Her decision to carry on as Constituency 8 representative infuriated resident group representative Chitsanuphong Pukkhamnuan, who believes Ms Srinual won the election because of her candidacy under the FFP brand.

A change to a new party will not help, he said, adding that: “You [Ms Srinual] will be uncomfortable like being in hell because nobody trusts you.”

Mr Chitsanuphong on Friday started gathering signatures in a move to pressure Ms Srinual to resign.

The owner of the office Ms Srinual ranted said he decided to cancel the lease contract because the MP “betrayed” the community after she was shown being introduced to Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul on Thursday.

Ms Srinual said she had not officially applied to become a Bhumjaithai member.