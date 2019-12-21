MPs to probe new parliament delays

The House of Representatives has voted to set up a panel to investigate repeated delays in the construction of a new parliament complex.

The opposition motion prompted a prolonged debate before 354 MPs voted in favour, with two abstentions, to set up the inquiry.

Somkid Chueakhong, a Pheu Thai MP, told the House that people had been asking why the 12-billion-baht contract signed with Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Plc (Stecon) on Nov 24, 2015, for the completion of a new parliament within 900 days or by May 2018 was still only a work in progress. The deadline had been extended four times, the most recent prolonging construction to more than 2,000 days, he said yesterday.

Many observers refused to believe that a change in the design could result in the deadline being extended, he said. With modern technology, any alteration should not result in such a long delay, he argued.

He questioned whether there was an intention to make the design problematic, so as to justify the contractor's request for an extension as insurance against breaching its contract.

Bhumjaithai MP Supachai Jaisamut accused parliament officials of failing to inform the House of the reasons for the delays.

A fourth extension would push the completion date back from last Monday to Dec 31, 2020, he said.

Sorasak Pienvej, secretary of the House, said the state was at fault in steps that had led to an extension being handed to the contractor. Construction is now 70% complete. Under the initial plan, the project must be 95% complete before the final handover.

Thitinan Saengnak, a Future Forward Party MP, said that as a member of the House panel on parliamentary affairs, he had earlier invited project officials, including its supervisor and advisers, to provide details of the construction. Yet the panel had still received no information about the sale of soil excavated from the site and its value, he said.

An inspection on Wednesday found that construction work was expected to be completed in early February, yet the fourth extension expires on Dec 31, 2020, Mr Thitinan said. He predicted a fifth extension, citing a contract for installing public utilities which expires on March 15 next year.

The extensions put parliament at a disadvantage as it had to pay rent for use of premises outside the parliament complex, and increased travel allowances to parliament officials, he said.

The contractor also stood to benefit from the extensions, he added, calling on parliament to investigate the delays.