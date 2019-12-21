Section
Chuan says 'kiss' was an inside job
Thailand
Politics

Chuan says 'kiss' was an inside job

published : 21 Dec 2019 at 04:01

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Parliament president Chuan Leekpai has lambasted those responsible for the publicity stunt involving men kissing each other in the parliament complex for "ruining the image of parliament", saying insiders were involved in staging it.

On Wednesday, LGBT coordinator Ekkawat Pimsawan submitted a proposal to Pheu Thai MP Mukda Pongsombat, who chairs a House committee on children, youth and gender diversity, calling for a change in the Civil and Commercial Code to allow same-sex marriages.

After submitting the proposal, two men in the LGBT delegation kissed each other symbolically, which some deemed an inappropriate act in parliament.

Mr Chuan said that Ms Mukda explained the matter to him on Thursday and he believed she was not involved.

However, Ms Mukda admitted that some committee members might have planned in advance to stage the kiss, Mr Chuan said.

He said that parliament regulations have been constantly improved, yet, regulations are pointless if some people still lack any conscience.

"Freedom is useful as we can express our opinions freely. But responsible people know that when they have the right, they also have the duty. This is a problem in our country, not just a problem in our parliament," Mr Chuan said.

Mr Chuan earlier demanded a report on the incident, saying he has told the House of Representatives Secretariat Office to investigate, so he can decide what punitive action can be taken against the House members who arranged the event.

