Palang Pracharath restructures board

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon (front, third from left), chief strategist of the Palang Pracharath Party, shows the new logo at the party's annual meeting in Bangkok on Saturday. (Palang Pracharath photo)

The coalition leading party has voted to name two deputy party leaders, added more MPs to its executive board and changed its logo to enhance its unity.

Paiboon Nititawan, former leader of the People Power Party, and Anucha Nakasai of the Sam Mitr faction have been voted new deputy leaders of Palang Pracharath (PPRP).

The party held its annual ordinary meeting chaired by chief strategist Prawit Wongsuwon at the Miracle Grand Hotel in Bangkok on Saturday.

The key agenda item was the revamp of its executive board. Before the vote, the party had 24 executives. After the vote, seven of them resigned and 17 new faces were added, bringing the total number of executives to 34.

The new executives include Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin, Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat and Supol Fongngam (list) of the Sam Mitr group, Capt Thamanat Prompow (Phayao), Wirach Ratanasate (list), Suchart Chomklin (Chon Buri), Mr Paiboon (list), and deputy Bangkok governor Sakoltee Phattiyakul (member).

The vote put an end to rumours that party leader Uttama Savanayana and secretary-general Sontirat Sontijirawong would be replaced because they were not MPs. The pair were ministers in Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's pre-election cabinet at the time and were not qualified to run in the March 24 election.

As time passed, they reportedly found it hard to keep MPs in line since they were not part of the group, causing rifts in the party.

Mr Suriya confirmed the leader and secretary-general would not be changed for continuity. "Gen Prawit has decided Mr Sontirat should remain," he said.

The meeting also resolved to change the party's logo from a hexagonal background to a circular shape but the colours of the national flag remain the same.

The design change is intended to symbolise unity, with no sharp edges to hurt members. Gen Prawit said the design was a joint effort by the members.

PPRP consists mainly of three factions. The core group is supporters of the National Council for Peace and Order and their economic chief Somkid Jatusripitak. Another is led by the former People's Democratic Reform Committee, which dominated party-list MPs. The other faction is the Sam Mitr faction, which dominates constituency MPs who are former representatives with several parties, especially Pheu Thai and its predecessors.

There have been reports of friction among these groups as Sam Mitr reportedly felt marginalised by the cabinet seat allocation even though it commands a large number of MPs.

The revamp is viewed as an attempt to smooth rough edges that could affect the stability of the 19-party coalition.

Gen Prayut said at a dinner party on Friday the coalition was as strong as it could be and boasted the government would remain in power so long as he was the PM.