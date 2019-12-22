FFP's recent decisions prove unpopular

About 40% of respondents to a new Super Poll survey negatively viewed the decision of the Future Forward Party (FFP) to expel four MPs and call a mass rally to protest against the Election Commission's (EC) party dissolution petition.

Noppadon Kannika, director of Super Poll, said on Saturday the poll asked 1,010 respondents from Dec 16 to 20 about their views on the FFP's recent actions which have dominated news media coverage of politics in recent days.

The poll asked about the party's removal of four renegade MPs -- Chon Buri MP Kawinnat Takee, Chanthaburi MPs Thanaphat Kittiwongsa and Charuek Sri-on, and Chiang Mai MP Srinuan Boonlue -- for voting against the party line as well the party's decision to mobilise a rally protesting the EC's petition to dissolve the party.

Among those polled, 40.2% said the actions will cause it more problems, 31.3% said they were not wise decisions and 28.5% backed the moves.

Asked who their favourite members of the FFP are, 36.8% said they liked secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, 29.8% said they liked other key members including Pita Limjaroenrat, leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and spokeswoman Pannika Wanich.

Meanwhile, 33.4% said they didn't like anyone in the party.

The poll also found Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa to be the most popular cabinet member with 23.1% voting for his "kind, simple and smart character".

The second most popular cabinet member was Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit with 21.9% while Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha came third with 15.2%.