Public opinions vary over FFP's dissolution: Nida Poll

Public responses to the dissolution of the Future Forward Party (FFP) vary, with the highest number saying core party members should accept the Constitutional Court's decision, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was carried out on Feb 26-27 on 1,260 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to compile their opinions after the Constitutional Court issued a ruling to dissolve the party and ban its executives from politics for ten years, followed by students's flash mobs and their hashtags as a reaction against the court's decision.

Asked what the former FFP core members should do after the court's decision, 33.41% of the respondents said they should accept it; 25.32% said they should honestly express their opposition to the court's decision; 11.35% suggested that they launch a nation-wide campaign for the remaining MPs to conduct political activities on their behalf; 8.65% said the remaining MPs have the right to defect to another party; 8.33% suggested that the former core party members should end their political roles; 5.71% said the remaining MPs should move to a new party prepared beforehand as FFP's replacement; 4.29% said the former FFP core members should be leaders of street protests; and 10.71% had no comment or were not interested.

Regarding the students' flash mobs and their anti-government hashtags, 61.03% said they have the right and freedom to do so under the law; 21.11% saw them as a sign of Thai society's possibility to face another political conflict; 12.70% were concerned the students would be used as political tools; 7.78% worried the gatherings would turn riot as seen in Hong Kong; 6.35% thought the students' activities would soon fade away; and, 2.46% had no comment or were not interested.

Asked whether a replacement party with support from the former FFP core members would be the same as the old party in term of popularity, 35.71% believed it would be more popular; 24.37% were uncertain, saying this would rest with future situations; 22.78% believed it would be as popular as the old party; 15.08% said it would be less popular; and, 2.06% had no comment or were not interested.