Naresuan University students in flash rally
Thailand
Politics

Naresuan University students in flash rally

published : 2 Mar 2020 at 10:54

writer: Chinnawat Singha

Naresuan University students in Phitsanulok gather in a flash rally in front of the statue of King Naresuan on Sunday. (Photo by Chinnawat Singha)
Naresuan University students in Phitsanulok gather in a flash rally in front of the statue of King Naresuan on Sunday. (Photo by Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: About 1,000 students of Naresuan University in Muang district rallied at the statue of King Naresuan, calling for democracy, on Sunday evening.

The students, wearing black, started gathering on open ground in front of the statue from 5.30pm. Many of them held aloft cloth banners with political hashtags and posters showing a three-finger sign.

A statement by the student council was read out saying that the gathering was to show their strong support for democracy, the rule of law, their rights and liberties under the constitution, and the monarchy.

They wanted society to know that the country's politics and administration was currently in the hands of a certain group of people wielding unjust power.

The statement expressed support for other universities in their calls for a true democracy.

Student leaders then took turns making speeches attacking Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and some other cabinet ministers. They insisted they were acting on their own and were not influenced or hired by any people from outside the university.

Police, in uniform and plainclothes, were deployed to the scene, but did not interfere. 

The rally ended about 7pm. 

