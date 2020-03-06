Opposition parties kiss and make up

The two largest opposition parties have vowed to continue working together despite falling out over the recent censure debate, according to opposition leader Sompong Amornwiwat.

Prominent members of the main opposition Pheu Thai Party and figures from the dissolved Future Forward Party (FFP) met over dinner on Wednesday to resolve their differences.

At the end of the four-day censure debate against the government on Feb 27, FFP MPs led by Pita Limjaroenrat lambasted Pheu Thai for hogging most of the debate time which left some FFP members unable to grill targeted ministers.

Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, the former FFP secretary-general, took to Facebook to criticise Pheu Thai.

He claimed FFP MPs had been "cheated" out of their chance to speak, which subsequently saved Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon from intense grilling.

Pheu Thai denied it took more time than it was allocated to ensure the FFP had no time to go after Gen Prawit.

He was also one of the six targeted cabinet members, a list which also included Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

All six targets survived the no-confidence motion.

Former FFP executives, who hosted Wednesday's dinner, apologised to their Pheu Thai guests for the criticism.

Mr Sompong said the executives, including former FFP leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, put the criticism down to a misunderstanding.

This prompted them to hold the press briefing immediately after the debate to attack Pheu Thai, he added.

Both sides have cleared the air and will continue working together to hold the government accountable for its actions, Mr Sompong said.

A Pheu Thai source said Mr Pita is poised to form and lead a new party comprising most of the MPs from the disbanded FFP.