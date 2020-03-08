Korn ready to 'get down to work' after being named leader of Kla

The Kla Party holds a meeting on Saturday to select the leader and executives, as well as the declaration of the party's regulations and policy. (Kla Party Facebook account)

Former finance minister Korn Chatikavanij has been made the leader of his newly-registered party, Kla, which he insists is not a proxy or under the influence of anybody.

The party, since adopting its moniker of "Kla" or Dare on Feb 14, held its first meeting in Bangkok on Saturday with 500 members.

The meeting was organised to select the party leader and executives, as well as the declaration of the party's regulations and policy.

Apart from choosing Mr Korn as party leader, Atthavit Suwannapakdi was voted in as secretary-general; Worawut Oonjai, Phimuk Simaroj and Pongprom Yamarat as deputy leaders; Natthanant Kalayasiri as party registrar; Erawan Thappli as treasurer; and Benjarong Tharana and Moncheep Siwasinangkul as party executives.

After being named leader, Mr Korn announced that nobody was pulling the strings behind the scenes.

"Kla is not affiliated to any one side," he said, adding that the party is a melting pot of people from different professions who want to see the country move forward and change for the better.

Mr Korn and Mr Atthavit also launched the hashtag #Wereheretogetdowntowork.

The new leader told the meeting that no time should be lost in getting down to the business of improving the country.

Mr Korn quit the coalition Democrat Party, where he served as deputy leader, to set up Kla, which has been described as a start-up party.

He consulted with successful start-up entrepreneurs when formulating his approach to modernising and revitalising the economy.

He said he foresees his party starting out small but making an impact at the next elections.

Mr Korn yesterday said Thailand has a vast potential though it is still short of people who can implement changes.

Meanwhile, Mr Atthavit said he hoped to see Mr Korn hold the prime minister's post in the future.