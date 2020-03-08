Most still have confidence in the opposition: Poll

A majority of people who followed the no-confidence debate against six cabinet members still have confidence in the opposition's ability to monitor the government's performance, according to the result of an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on March 2-5 on 2,510 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to compile their opinions in the aftermath of the censure debate on Feb 24-27.

Asked how interested they were in the debate, 9.44% said they followed the whole proceedings; 44.07% followed most of the debate; 16.81% occasionally followed it; 29.60% did not follow it at all; and 0.08% had no comment or were not interested.

Asked whether they think the opposition landed any knockout blows against the cabinet ministers who were grilled, 32.02% of those who followed the debate said they believed so; 44.90% said the information was not solid enough to catch the targeted ministers off-guard; 14.00% said there were no knockout punches; and 9.08% had no comment or were not interested.

On a report that the Pheu Thai Party had made a special deal with the government not to grill a specific minister, 10.05% of those who followed the debate said they strongly believed it; 23.16% said they thought it was likely; 27.63% thought it was unlikely; 30.75% said they thought it was totally untrue; and 8.41% had no comment or were not interested.

Asked whether they have confidence in the opposition's ability to monitor the government's performance, a majority of those who followed the debate -- 61.20% -- said they do, including 26.28% who were very confident and 34.92% somewhat confident. On the other side, 36.04% said "no" -- 22.26% with little confidence and 13.78% with no confidence at all.

The rest, 2.76%, had no comment or were not interested.