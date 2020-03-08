Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Most still have confidence in the opposition: Poll
Thailand
Politics

Most still have confidence in the opposition: Poll

published : 8 Mar 2020 at 10:59

writer: Online Reporters

A majority of people who followed the no-confidence debate against six cabinet members still have confidence in the opposition's ability to monitor the government's performance, according to the result of an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on March 2-5 on 2,510 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to compile their opinions in the aftermath of the censure debate on Feb 24-27.

Asked how interested they were in the debate, 9.44% said they followed the whole proceedings; 44.07% followed most of the debate; 16.81% occasionally followed it; 29.60% did not follow it at all; and 0.08% had no comment or were not interested.

Asked whether they think the opposition landed any knockout blows against the cabinet ministers who were grilled, 32.02% of those who followed the debate said they believed so; 44.90% said the information  was not solid enough to catch the targeted ministers off-guard; 14.00% said there were no knockout punches; and 9.08% had no comment or were not interested.

On a report that the Pheu Thai Party had made a special deal with the government not to grill a specific minister, 10.05% of those who followed the debate said they strongly believed it; 23.16% said they thought it was likely; 27.63% thought it was unlikely; 30.75% said they thought it was totally untrue; and 8.41% had no comment or were not interested.

Asked whether they have confidence in the opposition's ability to monitor the government's performance, a majority of those who followed the debate -- 61.20% -- said they do, including 26.28% who were very confident and 34.92% somewhat confident. On the other side, 36.04% said "no" -- 22.26% with little confidence and 13.78% with no confidence at all.

The rest, 2.76%, had no comment or were not interested.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Glamour and equality at Pattaya transgender pageant

PATTAYA: After her friends were killed in transphobic attacks at home in Brazil, Ariella Moura's aim was to make a statement against gender discrimination on Saturday at the world's top transgender pageant in Thailand.

12:45
Thailand

Economy No.1 issue

Economy is still most important current issue, followed by coronavirus, says Suan Dusit Poll.

11:33
Thailand

'Still confident'

Most people who followed no-confidence debate against six cabinet members still believe opposition can effectively monitor government's performance, says Nida Poll.

10:59