Hundreds demand constitution rewrite

A demonstrator holds symbols of a coup and turncoat MPs during a march to Parliament to demand a rewrite of the constitution on Friday. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

Hundreds of people marched to Parliament on Friday to demand a rewrite of the 2017 constitution with people’s participation.

Members of the Campaign for People’s Constitution, People Go Network and other organisations submitted a letter to the House committee on constitutional amendment guidelines.

They said in its current form, the constitution makes amendments almost impossible without the consent of the junta-appointed senators as it requires 84 senator votes.

Only through strong public pressure can the senators be forced to agree with the change, they said.

From 9am on Friday, the demonstrators marched from the Kamphaeng Phet MRT station to Khamphaeng Phet Road, Rama VI Rd, Pradipat intersection and Saphan Daeng in Bang Sue. They arrived at Kiak Kai intersection where the new parliament is located at 11am. They were joined there by more people, including university students who have held flash rallies on campus since Feb 24.

House committee chairman Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, an adviser to the Prime Minister and former Democrat MP, accepted the letter from them.

He assured their proposal would be included in the study to find the best way to amend the charter and insisted full people’s participation in the process.

Anusorn Unno (centre left), chaiman of the Campaign for People's Constitution, submits the letter to Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, chairman of the House committee at Parliament on Friday. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

According to the letter, the charter was written by people appointed by the coupmakers. The content does not reflect people’s needs and aims to prolong the junta’s grip by further empowering the bodies it indirectly appointed such as the Constitutional Court, Senate and other independent organisations.

The process to change the charter should start with drafting a law to change a section on charter amendments to require a vote of not less than half of both the House and Senate.

A fresh election will then be called and the 1997 constitution be used during the interim. A new government will then proceed with the election of the Constitution Drafting Council. After the draft is done, a referendum should be called to endorse it.

On content, they want all power to be linked with people, with no room for an appointed PM, unelected senators, national reform or national strategy dominated by a single group.

All chiefs of local administrations must be elected and decentralisation is encouraged pending the readiness of each area.

No immunity will be given to coupmakers in the future and other state organs must not endorse or legitimise their actions.

Interestingly, the group made it clear their goal was not to oust Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha — they sought a drastic change to the power structure that keeps him in place.

"Parties are so easy to disband. Twenty-nine were dissolved by the Constitutional Court. Over the past five years, the [Constitutional Court] judges were appointed by the NLA [National Legislative Assembly] picked by the NCPO. We recently had four more judges named by senators appointed by the NCPO. Parties were dissolved by the organic law written by Meechai Ruchupan, who was appointed by NCPO. The Election Commmission prepared the cases and again the NCPO picked the EC commissioners," Yingcheep Atchanon of Internet Law Reform Dialogue (iLaw) said.

"All of these elements make a mockery of the [2019] election. Sixteen million people voted for parties against the NCPO while 8 million voted for. Yet the NCPO members morphed into ministers. Even though an election is held today, these elements will make sure parties against the junta will be sidelined again. The only solution is to amend the 2017 charter," he said.