Finance minister to self-isolate after contracting virus

Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana is working from home for 14 days after a police officer assigned to work for him was infected with Covid-19. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana is working from home for 14 days after a police officer working for him has been infected with the coronavirus, his aide said on Wednesday.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the minister decided to enter self-isolation and work from home after a police officer who led his motorcade last week tested positive for Covid-19.

The policeman worked for him on March 11 and is under treatment at Police General Hospital, he added.

Mr Thanakorn said the minister is waiting for a lab test and will use teleconferencing to assign work.