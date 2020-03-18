Section
Finance minister to self-isolate after contracting virus
published : 18 Mar 2020 at 20:22

writer: Post Reporters

Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana is working from home for 14 days after a police officer assigned to work for him was infected with Covid-19. (Bangkok Post file photo)
Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana is working from home for 14 days after a police officer working for him has been infected with the coronavirus, his aide said on Wednesday.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the minister decided to enter self-isolation and work from home after a police officer who led his motorcade last week tested positive for Covid-19. 

The policeman worked for him on March 11 and is under treatment at Police General Hospital, he added.

Mr Thanakorn said the minister is waiting for a lab test and will use teleconferencing to assign work.

