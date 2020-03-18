Finance minister to self-isolate after contracting virus
published : 18 Mar 2020 at 20:22
writer: Post Reporters
Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana is working from home for 14 days after a police officer working for him has been infected with the coronavirus, his aide said on Wednesday.
Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the minister decided to enter self-isolation and work from home after a police officer who led his motorcade last week tested positive for Covid-19.
The policeman worked for him on March 11 and is under treatment at Police General Hospital, he added.
Mr Thanakorn said the minister is waiting for a lab test and will use teleconferencing to assign work.