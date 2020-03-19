Parties must hold AGMs despite epidemic

All political parties must hold annual general meetings no later than next month, despite the virus epidemic, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said.

No party could skip these meetings as they were mandated by law.

The meetings were required as political parties must furnish a report on their activities over the past year and submit it to the Election Commission, he said on Wednesday.

This was stipulated in Section 43 of the Political Parties Act.

Mr Wissanu warned that a failure to hold the meetings would be a breach of the act.